Analyzing MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU – Get Free Report) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of MOGU shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Payoneer Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU N/A N/A N/A Payoneer Global 7.11% 10.15% 0.95%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $232.08 million 0.06 -$25.92 million N/A N/A Payoneer Global $627.62 million 2.96 -$11.97 million $0.14 36.65

Payoneer Global has higher revenue and earnings than MOGU.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 0 7 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus price target of $7.71, indicating a potential upside of 50.38%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than MOGU.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats MOGU on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MOGU

MOGU Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants, as well as personal care, food, and medical beauty products. It also provides online marketing, commission, financing, technology, and other related services to merchants, brand partners/owners, and users; and technology services to insurance companies. The company offers its products through mobile apps, including flagship Mogujie app, mini programs on Weixin, and Weixin pay; websites comprising Mogu.com, Mogujie.com and Meilishuo.com. The company was formerly known as Meili Inc. and changed its name to MOGU Inc. in November 2018. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy. Its cross-border payment solutions support to pay and get paid quickly. The company serves approximately 190 countries and territories. Payoneer Global Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

