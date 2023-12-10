Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:APOG opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.62 and a 12 month high of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $353.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.19 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

In related news, EVP Curtis John Dobler sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $101,677.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,333.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 35.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

