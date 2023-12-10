Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of APDN opened at $0.88 on Thursday. Applied DNA Sciences has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 74.41% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. Analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 76.3% during the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 587,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

