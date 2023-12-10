Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of ASC opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $584.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $19.41.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 95.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 253.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

