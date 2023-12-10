Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) is Cavalry Management Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cavalry Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,904 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for about 5.4% of Cavalry Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cavalry Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after buying an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after buying an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after buying an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 48.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.30, for a total transaction of $4,754,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,859 shares in the company, valued at $18,775,906.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,780 shares of company stock worth $34,734,463. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $224.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $203.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $224.23.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.