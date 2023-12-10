Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Lessened by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Arista Networks by 22.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.8% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANET traded up $8.74 on Friday, reaching $224.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,211,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,341. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $224.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.52. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $673,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,305 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $1,149,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total transaction of $673,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 216,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,594,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,780 shares of company stock valued at $34,734,463 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

