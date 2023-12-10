Ark Price Tops $1.07 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $189.84 million and $15.76 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002437 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002201 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002558 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002740 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,473,292 coins and its circulating supply is 177,473,176 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

