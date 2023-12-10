Arweave Market Capitalization Achieves $540.07 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for $8.25 or 0.00018801 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $540.07 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,886.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00572856 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00119607 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,454,185 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave.
Buying and Selling Arweave
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.