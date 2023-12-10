AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Increased to $3,070.00 by Analysts at Stephens

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stephens from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,851.50.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,620.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $2,750.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,587.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2,520.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 149.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock valued at $38,803,642 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

