AXA (EPA:CS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.62

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.62 ($30.02) and traded as high as €30.03 ($32.64). AXA shares last traded at €30.00 ($32.60), with a volume of 2,983,232 shares.

AXA Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.62.

About AXA

(Get Free Report)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.