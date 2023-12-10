Axie Infinity Price Up 20% This Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 10th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $127.45 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00017923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005322 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,835.77 or 1.00037546 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010403 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008811 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,122,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 132,040,366.96947305 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.73580802 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 383 active market(s) with $102,682,810.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

