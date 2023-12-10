Baillie Gifford European Growth (LON:BGEU) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Baillie Gifford European Growth (LON:BGEU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 89 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.12). 888,855 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 590,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.20 ($1.11).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of £317.32 million, a PE ratio of -1,265.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 82.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Baillie Gifford European Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,428.57%.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Company Profile

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

