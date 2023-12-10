Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after acquiring an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.19%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

