Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.84

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.84 and traded as high as $27.25. Banco Macro shares last traded at $27.19, with a volume of 270,642 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Banco Macro Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.4262 dividend. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 498.7% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 64,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 135,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 113.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 80,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

