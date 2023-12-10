Barclays Cuts Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Price Target to $13.00

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $50.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.83.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Trading Down 4.1 %

REPL stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $430.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.45. Replimune Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other Replimune Group news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Replimune Group news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $107,213.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,857.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REPL. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,761,000 after buying an additional 893,573 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 40.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 620,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 90.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,233,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,635,000 after buying an additional 586,336 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.