Beldex Trading 2.2% Higher This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 10th. Beldex has a total market cap of $279.31 million and $3.37 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,363.15 or 0.05384630 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00084061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00023908 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014984 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,923,421,339 coins and its circulating supply is 5,912,681,339 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

