Berkley W R Corp Buys 88,393 Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 169,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,393 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTE. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Kim LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $5,560,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARTE opened at $10.74 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

