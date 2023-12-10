Berkley W R Corp Has $1.43 Million Holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 32,068 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Kim LLC bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 60.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TenX Keane Acquisition alerts:

TenX Keane Acquisition Price Performance

TENK stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

TenX Keane Acquisition Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TenX Keane Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.