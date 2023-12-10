Berkley W R Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL)

Berkley W R Corp lowered its position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp (NYSE:WEL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,978 shares during the quarter. Berkley W R Corp owned 1.39% of Integrated Wellness Acquisition worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WEL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $593,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integrated Wellness Acquisition by 58.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 60,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Integrated Wellness Acquisition during the second quarter worth $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Price Performance

WEL stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89. Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Company Profile

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

