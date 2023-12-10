Berkley W R Corp Invests $2.10 Million in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCSA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.79. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

