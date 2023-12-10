Berkley W R Corp Purchases 34,388 Shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX)

Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IRRX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $609,202,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $523,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:IRRX opened at $10.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.03.

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Profile

Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in railroad companies in North America. Integrated Rail and Resources Acquisition Corp.

