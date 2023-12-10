Berkley W R Corp Purchases 45,071 Shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,071 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp owned about 1.30% of Innovative International Acquisition worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOAC opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.