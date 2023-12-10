Berkley W R Corp Sells 562,649 Shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT)

Berkley W R Corp lessened its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Free Report) by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 198,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,649 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Finnovate Acquisition were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,638,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,189,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 682,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after buying an additional 382,920 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 491,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 84.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ FNVT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

