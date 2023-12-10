BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Castellan Group

Castellan Group trimmed its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,556 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Castellan Group’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after purchasing an additional 48,369 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,959 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 37,502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $62.46 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

