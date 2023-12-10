Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Lifted to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Bioventus from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVS opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $5.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $396.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 36.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Bioventus will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Bioventus by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Bioventus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 235,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 40.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

See Also

