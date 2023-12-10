Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $167.62 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for about $10.45 or 0.00023803 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market capitalization of $167.62 million and $686,799.48 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,886.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.41 or 0.00572856 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00119607 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00018801 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 10.62142995 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $444,735.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

