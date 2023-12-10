Bitkub Coin (KUB) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $168.88 Million

Bitkub Coin (KUB) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. In the last week, Bitkub Coin has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitkub Coin coin can now be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00004342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitkub Coin has a market capitalization of $168.88 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Bitkub Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitkub Coin Profile

Bitkub Coin’s genesis date was April 27th, 2021. Bitkub Coin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,750,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bitkub Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitkubchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitkub Coin’s official Twitter account is @bitkubchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitkub Coin’s official website is www.bitkubchain.com. The official message board for Bitkub Coin is medium.com/bitkubchain.

Bitkub Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitkub Coin (KUB) is a native utility token on the Bitkub Chain, serving various functions within the Bitkub ecosystem. It can be used for paying transaction fees, redeeming trading fee credits on the Bitkub Exchange, and transferring KUB between users. Additionally, KUB facilitates the functioning of Bitkub NEXT (Wallet), Bitkub NFT (NFT Marketplace), and various other applications and services within the Thai blockchain ecosystem. The coin is also instrumental in the Bitkub Chain’s consensus mechanism, which employs Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA), with validator nodes required to own a certain amount of KUB coins. Bitkub Online Co., Ltd., a Thailand-based cryptocurrency exchange, created Bitkub Coin (KUB) in 2018. Jirayut Srupsrisopa, a pioneering tech entrepreneur in the Thai cryptocurrency space, founded Bitkub Online Co., Ltd. and was instrumental in establishing Bitkub as one of the country’s leading digital asset exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitkub Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitkub Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitkub Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

