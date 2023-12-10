BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Position Decreased by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP lessened its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust makes up approximately 2.3% of Bulldog Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bulldog Investors LLP’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,781,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 697,851 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after purchasing an additional 217,036 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 77,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,222,123.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,309,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,333,326.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,404,833 shares of company stock worth $66,080,570 over the last 90 days.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock remained flat at $15.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 331,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,614. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

