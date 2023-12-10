Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 786,858 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 396.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 985,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 786,858 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.53% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,392,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110,583 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,242,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,171,000 after buying an additional 2,155,883 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $59,194,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,728,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,641,000 after buying an additional 1,704,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 636.9% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,962,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,955,000 after buying an additional 1,696,244 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $33.38.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

