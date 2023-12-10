Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys 900 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.25 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a market cap of $160.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

