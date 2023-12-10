Bluefin Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Green Plains Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP increased its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a market cap of $278.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.72. Green Plains Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.15 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 46.46% and a negative return on equity of 8,123.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.35%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

