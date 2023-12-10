Bluefin Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 353.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 168,055 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 0.3% of Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 124.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,588,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411,197 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,373,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,642 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 168.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,491,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 935,558 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 734,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 455.0% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 641,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 526,071 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $7.85 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

