Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Chijet Motor as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Chijet Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CJET opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.99. Chijet Motor Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $8.36.

Chijet Motor Profile

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

