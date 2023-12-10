Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,400 Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Stellantis by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Stellantis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 211,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 213,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.68. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

