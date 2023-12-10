Bluefin Capital Management LLC Sells 13,731 Shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,731 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2,688.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,865 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,505,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after acquiring an additional 231,197 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after acquiring an additional 165,718 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,107,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 415,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 269,865 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

EIDO opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.51 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

