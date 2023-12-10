Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance
Shares of BRG opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 12/4 – 12/8
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.