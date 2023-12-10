BOX (NYSE:BOX) Price Target Cut to $30.00

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BOX’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com raised BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 119.96, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. BOX’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BOX will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $336,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,005,430.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $336,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,507,165 shares in the company, valued at $39,005,430.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its position in BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BOX during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

