Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Brady alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BRC

Brady Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $56.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Brady has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $58.20.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Insider Activity at Brady

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brady

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 72.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 722.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 47,829 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the third quarter worth about $771,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Brady by 119.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Brady by 62.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.