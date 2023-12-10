Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.67

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Braveheart Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 8.25 ($0.10), with a volume of 133,448 shares changing hands.

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.07 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company has a market capitalization of £5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.00 and a beta of -0.46.

About Braveheart Investment Group

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

