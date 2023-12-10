Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,137,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,237,594. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average is $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

