Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hess accounts for 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,704,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,437,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hess by 353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 588,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,001,000 after buying an additional 458,803 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,522,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,979,622. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.06.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

