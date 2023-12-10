Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,530 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 32,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,075,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $122.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,176,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,643. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.18 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.73.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

