Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 12,224 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 287.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,224 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after buying an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,787,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $872,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,628 shares of company stock worth $20,070,814 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.95. 4,300,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,972. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

