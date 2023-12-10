Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys 12,254 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IART. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences Trading Down 0.1 %

IART traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.27. 286,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,544. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.