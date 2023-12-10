Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,955,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,210,000 after purchasing an additional 497,852 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,485,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,651,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,460 shares of company stock worth $7,543,721. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.17. 4,317,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,691. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.07.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

