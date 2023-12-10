Bridgefront Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,425 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after buying an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,939,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 307.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after buying an additional 855,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PFG traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. 681,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,140. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.