Bridgefront Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. Ventas comprises approximately 0.6% of Bridgefront Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 184.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VTR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Shares of Ventas stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,954,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,178. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4,676.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

