Bridgefront Capital LLC Has $650,000 Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE LH traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.60. 508,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,853. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.25. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

