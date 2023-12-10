Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded down $12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,620.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,601. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,587.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,520.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,851.50.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

