Bridgefront Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,496 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,657,998,000 after purchasing an additional 833,197 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MANH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.33.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.74. 485,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,394. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.43 and a twelve month high of $230.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

